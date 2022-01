An exhibition of Baby Jesus statuettes is currently on show at Dar Karmni Grima museum at No.2, Għarb Street, Għarb.

One of the exhibits belonged to Karmni Grima (pictured) which was dressed and decorated by Karmni herself.

The display is open until tomorrow from 9am until 4pm. One may obtain more details by phoning 2155 6045.