A six-month-old baby died at Mater Dei after being found unconscious in a bath at a private residence in St Paul's Bay.

The police were alerted about the incident by the hospital at around 1.45pm.

Medics had rushed to the house on Triq l-Arznell in the early afternoon where they found the female infant unconscious, a spokesperson told Times of Malta.

CPR was performed on her and she was taken to Mater Dei, where she died at around 2pm.

A magisterial inquiry by Dr Claire Stafrace Zammit is underway.