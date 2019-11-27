A 66-year-old man who was entrusted with the care of a seven-year-old girl has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to sexually abusing the girl.

The babysitter, UK-born James Frederick Gordon Wilberforce, who lives in Nadur, was charged with engaging in sexual activities with the little girl. Sources said the man was the girl’s babysitter while her parents went to work and ran their errands.

The sources said the man was a friend of the family.

Before Magistrate Brigette Sultana, the man pleaded not guilty to defiling the girl as well as to producing and being in possession of child pornography.

The court heard how the police were tipped off about his child pornography collection and started investigating him about this but while they were analysing his computers, they received a report from the parents that the man had inappropriately touched the girl.

The alleged crimes took place in the man’s home in February and the preceding months.

Sources said the police found a stash of child pornography on the man’s computers. Most of the pictured children were foreign but there were also photographs of the little girl he was accused of sexually abusing.

It is not clear whether the girl had told her parents about the matter.

The man’s request for bail was turned down and he was remanded in custody.

Police Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted while lawyer Mario Scerri was legal aid.