International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Monday he would not “dismiss out of hand” recent calls for him to stay in the post past the end of his scheduled term in 2025.

The German was elected for a first eight-year term in 2013 and re-elected for a further four-year spell in 2021.

Allowing the 69-year-old former Olympic fencing champion to remain in the post beyond 2025 would require a change to the Olympic Charter that currently limits a president to two terms.

