International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach promised to deliver a “safe, secure” Tokyo Olympics this year as he prepared to be re-elected for a second term on Wednesday.

As he opened the IOC Session, Bach said it was no longer a question of whether the Olympics, which were postponed last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe, would take place but in what conditions they will be held.

“Tokyo remains the best prepared Olympic city ever and at this moment, we have no reason to doubt that the Opening Ceremony will take place on July 23,” Bach said.

