Reworkings aims to explore the world of Johann Sebastian Bach’s transcriptions of which there are countless examples. These include Bach’s transcriptions for organ of Italian concertos by composers such as Vivaldi and Marcello.

Teodoro Baù on the viola da gamba and Andrea Buccarella on harpsichord will interpret some of these pieces at Naxxar’s Palazzo Parisio. The concert will start at noon.

For tickets, log on to kultura.mt. For more information, visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt.