Only 10 countries are now capable of staging an Olympic or Paralympic Winter Games under existing criteria due to climate change, according to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

Natural snow is in increasingly short supply in some regions due to rising temperatures, with a lack of available water for snow-making threatening the existence of the global snow-sport industry.

Bach, speaking at a press conference following the second day of an IOC executive board meeting in Mumbai, said a preliminary study by the IOC’s future host commission had found that by 2040 only 10 nations would be able to host the snow events of an Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

