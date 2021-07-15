Olympics chief Thomas Bach said Thursday that Tokyo Games anti-virus rules “are working”, as the Japanese capital recorded its highest number of new infections since January.

With just over a week until Tokyo 2020 opens for events mostly behind closed doors, organisers insist they can be held safely as long as athletes, officials and journalists adhere to strict anti-virus regulations.

But an athlete in Japan tested positive for the virus along with five Olympic workers, mostly contractors, as Tokyo recorded 1,308 new cases.

The news came as it emerged that eight staff at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil’s Olympic judo team had tested positive, and a staff member from Russia’s rugby sevens team was hospitalised after a positive test.

