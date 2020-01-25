For the first time since 1997, a Porsche TV commercial will be broadcast during the US Super Bowl on February 2.

The main focus of this commercial, entitled The Heist, is entertaining viewers. However, typically for the brand, motorsport also plays a part. The TV commercial was shot in Germany in mid-November 2019 in locations including Heidelberg, the Black Forest and Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

Many of the racing cars, road vehicles and other "treasures" in the clip form part of the Porsche Museum collection, and the museum is where the chase portrayed in the commercial begins.

Protagonists include the legendary 917 K racing car, the 918 Spyder hybrid super sports car and the iconic Porsche 911, shown featuring modifications for stunt manoeuvres permitted on private roads.