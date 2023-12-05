Backbench Labour Party MP Malcolm Paul Agius Galea implied on Tuesday that Malta's generous energy subsidy could be leading to greater energy use among the population.

Speaking at the end of Tuesday's parliamentary sitting, Agius Galea dedicated his adjournment to climate change.

He said Malta is doing a lot to produce clean energy, including through the use of solar power, but what "we can work most upon is consumption," he said.

"What I am going to say may be unpopular but important. There is a risk that people are nonchalant and reason they can waste energy because they afford to pay their bills," Agius Galea said.

He clarified he was not advocating an increase in energy bills, pointing out that the subsidy was helping people.

"But we have to be careful about the people's mindset because the measure can backfire and a waste of energy will affect us and future generations," he said.

He said more information campaigns should be held to encourage people to waste less.

"This year, we reached a record level of consumption, it's true that the population increased, but the amount we consume has exploded," he said.

"It is wrong to go to work and leave the air conditioning on just to find a cool home when you return," he said giving an example.

Agius Galea said he was very worried about the effects of climate change, saying these could be catastrophic.

World leaders, including Malta's prime minister Robert Abela, took part in a COP 28 meeting in Dubai last week to discuss climate crisis.

Agius Galea criticised the conference for being hosted in Dubai, a city built on the riches of fossil fuels, with the chair of the UAE's national oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, appointed COP28 president.