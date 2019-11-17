Dwal Ġodda’s forthcoming theatre production Ħajjin vs Mejtin (The Living vs the Dead) does not pitch the dead against the living, but presents those who are presumed dead as having a different perspective than those who consider themselves to be alive.

The play is situated in a surreal mortuary where the supervisor and cleaners meet the mourners, the funeral directors and the casket-bearers. When some of these are overwhelmed with greed, then the dead come to life, not knowing exactly how to proceed.

This happens without the living being aware of it. So, how do the living cross paths with the dead? Is it true that treading through life can become ‘gilded mediocrity’? The audience have to decipher a modus operandi before Rigor Mortis sets in.

With this production, Dwal Ġodda invites its audience to join in a year-long theatrical celebration commemorating the 50th year since the group was founded, by trying to push the boundaries for its future.

Ħajjin vs Mejtin written by Martin Gauci is being presented at the Għargħur Theatre Space by Dwal Ġodda on Friday and Saturday at 8pm and on Sunday at 6.30pm. For tickets call 9928 8288 or visit the Dwal Ġodda theatre Facebook page.