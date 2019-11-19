As part of its 50th year celebrations, Theatre group Dwal Ġodda is next weekend staging Ħajjin vs Mejtin (The Living vs the Dead).

The play is situated in a surreal mortuary where the Supervisor and cleaners meet the mourners, the funeral directors and the casket bearers. When some of them are overwhelmed with greed, the dead come to life not knowing exactly how to proceed. The living do not realise the dead are among them.

So, how do the living cross paths with the dead? Is it true that treading through life can become “gilded mediocrity”? When all is said and done, during the play, or after, the audience has to decipher a modus operandi before rigor mortis (post-mortem rigidity) sets in.

The two-act play, penned by Martin Gauci, is being presented at the Għargħur Theatre Space by Dwal Ġodda on Friday and Saturday 2 at 8pm and on Sunday at 6.30pm.