A man who allegedly flushed drugs down his kitchen sink before police knocked at the door of his apartment, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to drug possession and money laundering.

Ian Zammit, 32, from Żejtun, was granted bail two months ago in separate criminal proceedings. He landed back under arrest earlier this month when police received information about plans for a suspect drug deal.

On November 3, officers searching Zammit’s home had come across empty bags, still wet and bearing traces of a whitish powder, dumped inside the trash can, testified prosecuting inspector Alfredo Mangion during Thursday’s arraignment.

It was evident that “an X amount of drugs” had been flushed down the kitchen sink, said the inspector.

Moreover, although Zammit told police that he had sold his car, the Toyota Vitz model was actually found inside a garage under construction.

The car key was not easily tracked down, said Mangion, explaining further that police had found the key tucked away inside a pouch along with other old keys at Zammit’s home.

The investigation had yielded two blocks of cocaine, weighing a kilo each, and a shoebox containing some €84,000 in cash.

While investigations continued, Zammit was released on police bail.

The man was escorted to court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to aggravated possession of cocaine under circumstances indicating that the drug was not for his personal use, money laundering as well as failing to declare his total income for tax purposes in 2018 and 2019.

He was also charged with breaching bail conditions granted in September.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution who highlighted the accused’s untrustworthy and unruly character, the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify and also the fact that he had allegedly tried to destroy the evidence.

The circumstances of the case gave rise to a real fear of tampering with evidence if the accused were to be granted bail.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono questioned why police had opted to prosecute under arrest rather than under summons, pointing out that it was time for a detailed pronouncement to lay down clear guidelines in this regard.

The lawyer also questioned why the prosecution was objecting to bail when the investigating officers had granted police bail.

When asked under oath, Inspector Mangion explained that police bail had been necessary because investigations could not be wrapped up within 48 hours.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Elaine Mercieca, turned down the request in view of the accused’s criminal record, the nature of the charges and the fact that civilians are still to testify.

The court also upheld the prosecution’s request for a freezing order upon all assets of the accused.

The defence registered its objection to that order in view of possible legal action it may take.

Inspectors Alfredo Mangion and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Andrea Zammit. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.