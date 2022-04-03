On January 31, 1990, a mile-long queue formed on Pushkin Square. People in dark, drab winter coats braved the freezing Moscow temperatures for an experience too exotic to be real: McDonald’s had come to the Soviet Union. And people couldn’t wait to spend a month’s salary on the first Big Mac of their life.

It was the first time a Western corporation has ventured into the domestic market of a hitherto closed country. Everything had to be built from scratch: bakeries, meat and grocery farms as well as training facilities for employees ignorant of western service standards.

McDonald’s undertaking was daring. Mikhail Gorbachev, still General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, was trying to revive the crumbling superpower with glasnost and perestroika. The turnover of what was at the time the biggest McDonald’s on earth, serving 30,000 customers a day, was entirely rouble-based.

As the Soviet currency still lacked convertibility, it was impossible to repatriate earnings. All gains could only be reinvested into a quickly growing business. Nobody at the time could tell if the venture would ever pay off.

The future arrived quickly. Private business, making its first steps in the form of cooperatives and joint ventures, became increasingly confident. Trading started to bypass state agencies. State-owned enterprises, run as private fiefdoms of its communist CEOs, started to export on their own and to purchase western technology and machinery.

PCs, western cigarettes and cheap, Chinese consumer goods began to flood market stalls and private shops. State outlets, having never supplied more than substandard essentials in insufficient quantities, became soon obsolete. Even the special shops for apparatchiks and the KGB languished, their shelves empty.

Citizens started to read a dazzling array of new publications, dropping their habit of reading classic novels on trains and buses. When Boris Yeltsin dethroned Mikhail Gorbachev, shuttered the Communist Party and dissolved the SU, Russia entered an era of ruthless, anarchic robber capitalism.

In cahoots with criminal gangs and government officials, daring entrepreneurs converted state property into their own, with the public looking on in dismay. “Demokhvatisatia” was the catchphrase, a conflation of the Russian words for democracy and theft. Everything was for sale, not only invaluable assets, but the police too, the courts and the whole administration.

When Putin took over, granting his mentor Yeltsin and his family immunity from persecution and confiscation of his unexplainable wealth, he systematically took control of all the levers of power. Local governors were defanged; the secret service was revived as an instrument of ultimate power; the courts, the executive and parliament brought under full control.

Those industrialists who were taken unawares of their dwindling power were expropriated, arrested and sent to penal camps. The reconsolidation of the state, at home and abroad, was welcomed by the public, who applauded the show trials of powerful entrepreneurs. What was less obvious to the many was that one group of boundless profiteers was replaced by a new club of thieves, under the parenthood of a new godfather – Vladimir Putin.

These were the new rules for private enterprise: Don’t do politics. You are on your own but safe, as long as you are not too successful, or your enterprise is not coveted by officials, the FSB, or any of the newly confirmed oligarchs. Courts and the police are ready to defend you against petty criminals and cheap fraudsters.

For many, this state of affairs was sufficient to acquire middle-class comfort, to buy western cars, to cloth in western brands, to have a nice evening out, and to travel to ever more exotic places. Life became excessively luxurious for the urban middle classes, with shops and restaurants outdoing with lurid pomp their likes in Miami or Macao.

Putin’s reign was marked by stability, predictability, overt theft, institutionalised corruption and economic regress. His ‘managed’ democracy soon lacked any resemblance of a pluralistic society and morphed into managed truth. Private media were repossessed, public discourse stifled and opponents jailed. While Putin’s economy doubled down on the extracting industries and discouraged independent research and development, internet services, replicating western platforms, nevertheless thrived.

There was always the fear that the good times might not last - Andreas Weitzer

They reproduced and competed with the likes of Amazon, Facebook and Uber. Electronic banking and payment services became ubiquitous and social media granted some sort of surrogate freedom. The brain drain experienced in the 1980s and 1990s continued, albeit on a lesser scale.

Those who could, kept savings in US dollars and sent their kids to study and work in the West. Even middle-income earners sought property and bank accounts abroad. There was always the smouldering fear that the good times might not last.

This is where we have arrived now. Russia’s attempted conquest of Ukraine, delivering images of human suffering and destruction already on a scale of the Yugoslav Wars in the 1990s, has triggered western sanctions of unprecedented proportions. All major consumer brands have abandoned their operations in Russia. Status symbols from Gucci handbags to Hermes shawls are sanctioned.

A new iron curtain has come down on social media, closing every window to the West, from Facebook to Instagram. Air Traffic to Europe has all but shut down. Visa and MasterCard went out of order. Money transfers became impossible. Western banks and trading houses shirk even unsanctioned Russian businesses.

When McDonald’s mothballed all its operations in Russia in February, the journey of modern Russia had come to an end. Russians are finding themselves in front of shuttered shops and closed restaurants. Their favourite holiday spots have become a distant dream again. To complain about this forced return to the deprivations of the Soviet Union is punishable with 15 years imprisonment.

Many have voted with their feet in the last few weeks. They have packed their bags and fled, without a job and without money, to Turkey, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia. Tens of thousands are huddling in cheap hotels not knowing if they will ever see their kin in Russia again and how to build a new life from scratch.

The Russian Diaspora, an estimated 20 million Russians living abroad because they had loathed Putin’s Russia already when we were still ok with it, are facing up to a new reality of ostracism, while their opportunities dwindle and their professional life falters.

While our hopes are aimed at a ceasefire in the Ukraine, an end to bloodshed and de-escalation of the increasingly risky standoff with Putin’s Russia, I cannot see how the damage Putin has inflicted on his own country can ever be remedied. Many sanctions will stick, however we plan to settle. Energy decoupling from Russia is irreversible, as is NATO rearmament.

Supply chains to and from Russia will not be re-established. The compliance and risk departments of banks, insurers and investment houses will give Russia a wide berth. Trade, for sure, will resume. We have traded with the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War. But commerce will be on a purely transactional basis, channelled through special-purpose banks focusing on Russian letters of credit, export guarantees and factoring.

For us retail investors, caught in the quagmire directly, like myself (Times of Malta, February 16), or mediated by ETFs or pension funds, the lesson will stick. I do not see anyone willing to take Russian risk in the foreseeable future. As the backdraught of the economic punishment inflicted on Russia will engulf every corner of the market in the months to come, we have nowhere to hide. In the long term, it might be prudent to examine our China investments too. The first blows of a conflict hurt the most.

