St George's had a week to remember as they managed to break their duck in their respective matches played last week in the FMA League.

The Cottonera side registered only one point from their first four matches but these two wins gave them a huge boost in the standings.

The first match against Qormi was an exciting affair although in the end they managed to win 8-4.

Yessous Camilleri scored a hat-trick with Clayton Micallef netting a brace. Luke Gatt, Christian Grech and Keith Darmanin completed the score for the Cottonera side.

Qormi’s goals came through Luis Lopez (2) and Jonathan Scerri.