Activity in parishes around the country was rekindled as churches prepared to welcome the faithful back to their pews for mass again on Saturday evening.

On March 12 the Curia put a stop to church celebrations and the faithful were given dispensation not to attend holy mass, in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Since then, churches have only allowed private prayer with a controlled number of people.

At Christ the King parish in Paola, preparations are in full swing.

Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Even as volunteers put up banners on the church parvis to commemorate the feast of Corpus Christi, a handful of church-goers are still shuffling in quietly to find a moment for quiet prayer, in place of the mass that would normally be celebrated at this hour.

Even under the protection of the church, parishioners have taken care to wear the appropriate face mask or visor and practice social distancing from each other, each taking care to stay a number of pews away from each other.

The pews themselves are marked with a number, letting people know how many are allowed to sit on the same pew together, and hand sanitizing stations flank the entry ways of the church.

“It's been a long three months, it's been difficult because we’ve been separated from our parishioners for quite some time, but thank god we were able to keep the church open every day and we’re able to celebrate the Eucharist together again,” Fr Marc Andre Camilleri, Paola parish priest told Times of Malta.

Photo: Jonathan Borg.

“We tried keeping in touch with everyone through social media, but being together again makes all the difference. Now we are hoping that we have a chance to start again and rekindle the light that may have started to fade in the hearts of our faithful but who also always showed that wish to be able to come back to be able to celebrate the eucharist together.”

As ushers prepare controlled entries and exits into the church, Camilleri says that the church, which can accommodate up to 430 people at full capacity, had taken all the necessary precautions to keep people safe as religious celebrations resume.

Those who wish to attend mass must wear a mask or a visor and have their temperature checked at the door. Parishioners are being advised to arrive early and be seated before the beginning of mass.

Confessionals separated by safety screens. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Only one person is allowed to sit in every pew, except for members of the same household, however chairs will also be made available on the portico for those who prefer to follow mass from outside.

The church has also devised a way for priests to hear confession, designating areas for protective screens, where parishioners may confess with a barrier between themselves and the priest.

Despite being active on social media and celebrating mass virtually, Camilleri says the physical distance still cast a strain on the spiritual elements of celebrating mass.

Photo: Jonathan Borg.

“I missed my parishioners a lot. I kept on telling them I feel like an orphan away from my children,” Camileri says.

“As a priest you are a father and shepherd to the parish and I was away from my flock and congregation, I hope this will be overcome in the coming days with the celebration of the eucharist together.”

“We did our best to continue communicating on social media, but everybody felt it was not the same that they needed physical contact to be present also in church.”

Joe Cassar, the sacristan at Christ the King said he felt excited that celebrations could resume once again.

“When we celebrated mass everyday with empty pews, I felt a sadness like something was wrong. Now that we’re back to celebrating mass again I really am feeling very excited, like I'm finding something I'd forgotten,” Cassar said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the church full of people again, as it should be.”

Photo: Jonathan Borg.