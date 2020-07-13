Fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus have led to renewed, often more localised, lockdowns, such as those announced in the Moroccan city of Tangiers and in Manila on Monday.

Here is an overview:

Europe

SPAIN: The northeastern region of Catalonia ordered the lockdown of the city of Lerida and surrounding areas Sunday, a week after the zone had been placed under less strict lockdown. However, a local court on Monday suspended the move, which affected more than 200,000 people.

PORTUGAL: Lockdown at home has been in place since July 1 for 700,000 inhabitants in the Lisbon region, for a period of at least two weeks.

BRITAIN: On June 30 the city of Leicester began a localised two-week lockdown with non-essential shops shutting.

Asia

THE PHILIPPINES: The 250,000 inhabitants of Navotas, a district in Manila, will go back into lockdown for two weeks in coming days, an official said on Monday.

AZERBAIJAN: Reinstated a strict lockdown from June 22 to August 1.

UZBEKISTAN: The central Asian nation imposed a new lockdown on July 10. Restaurants, sports centres, swimming pools and non-food shops are closed until August 1.

Americas

ARGENTINA: A toughening of lockdown measures in Buenos Aires and its surrounding area has been imposed from July 1 to 17.

COLOMBIA: Bogota, the epicentre of the pandemic in Colombia, will from Monday enforce a strict zonal lockdown, affecting 2.5 million people, to restrict movement for the next two weeks.

Africa

MOROCCO: The one million population of the northern Moroccan city of Tangiers has been locked down again since Monday, after the appearance of epidemic hotspots there.

MADAGASCAR: Has placed its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown, two months after the restrictions were eased. It will be in place until July 20.

SOUTH AFRICA: A curfew from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am came back into effect on Monday.

Middle East

WEST BANK: The Palestinian Authority on Sunday extended a lockdown of the occupied West Bank decided on July 3, also imposing a curfew.

ISRAEL: New restrictions came into force on July 7, including the closure of bars and sports centres and a limit on the number of people in public places.

Some towns and neighbourhoods across the country, considered pandemic hotspots, are living under even stricter restrictions.

Oceania

AUSTRALIA: Five million people have been obliged to stay at home since Thursday for six weeks in Australia's second biggest city Melbourne.

The state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, on Wednesday closed all its borders to protect the rest of Australia, which has so far managed to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control.