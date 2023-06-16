Works on a path that leads to the Għar Lapsi Bay have sparked major backlash after the Siġġiewi mayor posted pictures online showing the ramp covered in fresh black asphalt.

On Wednesday, mayor Dominic Grech shared images of the project undertaken by the Public Works department together with the council to revamp the ramp.

“This work will be completed in a few days so that everyone can enjoy this beautiful bay safely during the summer months,” he said.

However, the announcement posted in a resident’s group, sparked instant backlash, with residents decrying the works, calling them “ugly” and potentially hazardous to the aquatic life in the sea below.

“This should be removed and redone with more appropriate materials in natural colours and that don’t leach toxicity into the sea,” one commenter said.

Another said that while an upgrade to the path would have been welcome, there was no need to lay tarmac on the area.

“Yes, vehicles with boats use the path, but there was no need for tarmac. It will eventually raise the temperature in the summer heat in a drastic manner. Plenty of other options could have been chosen, and one could have easily reinstated what there was. A light-coloured surface finish to compliment the beautiful bay with a good grip for access for all,” she said.

Others decried the country’s “obsession” with cement and tarmac and stressed the environmental impact extending asphalt down the entire ramp would have on the natural environment.

“Are you serious? Stupidity in this country is truly limitless. Do you know how much damage this will cause to the sea when the rain drags oil and toxic chemical into it,” another commenter said. “Are we truly this ignorant? All so a couple of people can get down comfortably in a car?”

Others suggested the ramp should have instead been paved with flooring or cobblestones to prioritise pedestrians rather than cars and improve the overall aesthetic of the area.

"An idea created in two minutes on photoshop paid more attention to the environment than this disgrace," said one person, sharing a potential design.

One person in the group shared an illustration suggesting a more attractive style of paving for the popular site.

Another group member said the new asphalt road would be "unbearable to walk on in summer" and highlightled "the fumes that will be released from the tarmac all summer long".

“Have you ever seen on Instagram or National Geographic a tarmac road that keeps going directly into the sea? Please think about these things when designing for everybody and not just cars," said another.

On Friday, Grech said that it is not the case that the ramp has been previously paved with a different material but rather with old and weathered asphalt.

“It is not the case that there was some different sort of paving other than tarmac before these works were carried out this week. As the pictures indicate, the ramp was made of old asphalt and at some point in time it was patched in with concrete and regular asphalt patching,” he said.

“The works carried out are a reinstatement of asphalt material that has been there for many years and that had become too dangerous to walk on.”