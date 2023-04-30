The Philosophy Department at the University of Malta is hosting Professor Tiziana Andina and Professor Maurizio Ferraris, both hailing from the University of Turin/Labont, for two back-to-back talks dealing with the nature and structure of social reality.

The talks will take place on May 5 at Arts Lecture Theatre – P.P. Saydon Lecture Theatre (ALT) from 6 to 8pm.

During their talks, Andina and Ferraris will each delve into their views on the structure of social ontology, namely the study of the particular existence of social entities such as governments, money, taxation and bank loans.

Professor Maurizio Ferraris

Tiziana Andina is Full Professor of Philosophy at the University of Turin, Italy, and the director of Labont – Centre for Ontology at the University of Turin. Previously, she has been a fellow at Columbia University (2008-2009) and Käte Hamburger Kolleg, University of Bonn (2015) – as well as Visiting Professor at ITMO University, Russia (2014), and University of Nanjing and Wuhan, China (2018, 2019).

She has published articles on social philosophy and the philoso­phy of art and her recent works concern the definition of art and social ontology.

Maurizio Ferraris is Full Professor of Philosophy at the University of Turin, Italy. He has written more than 60 books that have been translated into several languages. He is the president of the Labont – Centre for Ontology, a columnist for Corriere della Sera and for Neue Zürcher Zeitung, and the director of Scienza Nuova.

In his long career, Ferraris has determined a new course of thought and studies in at least four areas: hermeneutics, aesthetics, ontology and the philosophy of technology, attaching his name to the theory of Documentality and contemporary New Realism.