Bad Boy Cleaners, Malta’s first cleaning company, was awarded three awards at the Malta Healthcare Awards 2022. They received the best frontline cleaning staff of the year award, the best hygiene and cleaning company of the year award and the best quality control and cleaning standards service awards.

“Having been in business for over 53 years, such awards mean more to us than just a title. We dedicate these awards to our devoted team. A team that has been a fundamental pillar in the success of our organisation, allowing us to become the most established company within the cleaning industry. Furthermore, we would like to wholeheartedly thank our loyal clientele for always choosing us,” the Bad Boy Cleaners management said.