A US government report on safety in Malta has shed light on how people across the Atlantic perceive Malta and the Maltese – and while there are positives, it is not all complimentary.

The Malta 2020 crime and safety report notes that driving in Malta is "cavalier", warns about widespread failures to ensure wheelchair accessibility and says US citizens should be wary of potentially racist bouncers in Paceville.

Crime and Paceville

Paceville gets a special mention in the report. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Published recently, the report says Malta is a “medium-threat” location for crime directed at or affecting official US government interests.

Though most crime is “non-violent and non-confrontational,” and violent crime rates are lower than many other EU countries, the report goes on to note that visitors to nightlife hotspot Paceville should brace themselves for too many people, too much booze, and potentially racist bouncers.

“Paceville’s draw is the nightclub and restaurant scene, known for excessive alcohol consumption, large crowds, and heavy-handed tactics of nightclub bouncers that can lead to violence, including some that appear to be racially motivated,” the report notes.

Driving and buses

Driving in Malta comes with its own challenges, the report notes. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Anyone hopping into the driver seat of a car should also keep their wits about them when navigating narrow roads, in part due to “inexperienced/irresponsible drivers”.

Road conditions are “fair to good” but deteriorate quickly with small amounts of rain. Crashes are frequent and lead to delays that can last “hours”.

Apart from dodging potholes on secondary roads and keeping an eye on ongoing roadwork projects, the report warns drivers that they may find their visibility obscured by overgrown vegetation and the odd stone wall, “some of which reach great height”.

Double parking is illegal, the report says, but at the same time it is also an “everyday occurrence”.

“It is common for traffic to stop abruptly when a delivery truck parks in a travel lane to unload cargo, or when a driver places a car in reverse to parallel park. Pay attention to drivers who may change lanes abruptly to avoid a double-parked car,” it warns.

The report describes Malta’s road culture as “cavalier” and attributes this to lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Any US citizen reading all that might decide that driving in Malta is just not worth it. But catching a bus comes with its own hazards, the report notes.

Buses are relatively new, but schedules are “somewhat unreliable” and drivers “drive aggressively”.

Justice, healthcare and protests

A protester outside Castille during a demonstration in November 2019. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

US nationals can breathe easy when it comes to terrorism threats, though, with Malta classified as a low-threat location for terrorist or political attacks on US citizens or interests.

Demonstrations are commonplace, the report says, describing Maltese as “very active politically” and saying they gather frequently, albeit peacefully, to “voice dissatisfaction with government policies.”

Anyone who finds themselves caught in legal or healthcare trouble while in Malta will face some distinct challenges, the report notes.

Getting free legal aid can be “slow and difficult” and foreigners charged with crimes will most likely be denied bail and spend anything between “several months to several years” in prison awaiting trial.

“Trials typically last five to seven years and may contain lengthy and sometimes unpredictable delays between hearings,” it notes.

US citizens who need medical help while in Malta can expect “above average” care, but they will have to be patient when it comes to customer care.

Service standards are lower than in the US, the report warns, there are long waits for non-urgent issues and “cultural differences” when it comes to communication.

It’s good news for LGBTIQ citizens, though.

The report notes that the government has pushed through Europe’s most progressive LGBTI+ laws, and that the change has worked.

“Much of society has quickly adopted the same progressive attitude, breaking from a long history of social conservatism,” the report notes.

The report is published annually by the US State Department's Overseas Security Advisory Council, in conjunction with the Regional Security Office at the US Embassy in Malta.