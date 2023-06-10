We don’t usually get much news from Pakistan, and so it was rather odd to hear fresh stories of alleged corruption in Malta from far away Islamabad. The report of June 1 alleged that VGH’s Sri Ram Tumuluri had made payments of over €430,000 to none other than Carmen Ciantar, a close associate of Chris Fearne.

These are allegations that Ciantar categorically denies and which Fearne has asked the police to investigate further. She denies any knowledge of the allegations and has asked the ongoing magisterial inquiry on Vitals to allow her to testify.

The money trail, as published in the Daily Pakistan, is quite detailed and has that familiar Castille Triad style – from Malta to Dubai to a Panama offshore company named Glotal Financial Inc, which the paper said was “referenced” to Ciantar.

Web searches on this Panamanian company show it was incorporated in 2008 and dissolved in October 2022. But, despite the specifics and refe­rences to the alleged bank transfers, inexplicably no supporting documentation whatsoever was published in the article.

By what logic did the Islamabad press consider the fine details of a Maltese corrupt hospital deal as having any local interest to its normal readership?

My cynicism was further fuelled by the fact that the same Daily Pakistan had already twice published, on May 14 and 25, weeks before the Ciantar article, an extensive report of Steward’s complaints and grounds of appeal against the court decision handed down in February by Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale, declaring all the hospital deals as fraudulent.

These two articles, unfortunately, went by unnoticed by our local press. By contrast, the third article was clearly written to be surely noticed.

How convenient it would be if one could destroy Chris Fearne’s ‘clean doctor’ image - Eddie Aquilina

The report alleges that Tumuluri is an international fraudster who makes millions by colluding with corrupt officials and ministers of Third World governments. Nothing we have not already heard.

But the real spin is clearly for local consumption, name­ly that the second-in-command of the Labour Party is allegedly not as clean or as uninvolved in this mega-million heist as he claims to be.

Because who in Islamabad has an inkling of the fissures within the Labour Party in Malta that have only recently started to reappear between the factions of Robert Abela and Fearne.

So far, Abela has taken all the flak and rightly so, for being an incompetent useless counsel to a Joseph Muscat cabinet and now a similarly useless prime minister.

Fearne has so far been adamant in his public statements, despite their glaring inconsistencies, that he had nothing to do with this Vitals affair.

Since February, Abela and Muscat have both been feeling the heat of the Steward saga.

How convenient it would be if one could destroy Fearne’s ‘clean doctor’ image and level up the stakes by using an internet English language newspaper based in Pakistan to publish a fake story that would be automatically reproduced in the local press! Make it big. Some dirt will stick.

Don’t get me wrong.

I still hold this health minister as having been complicit in this affair from day one, as was the whole Labour parliamentary group – complicit in their silent acquiescence to the repeated proven corruption within their party.

They always vote against accountability and proper governance. They only vote for political survival. They continue to do so even as the polls start to show an increasing public awareness that this government and corruption are synonymous.