Baden Powell Scouts Malta have returned from a five-day trip on the north slope of Mount Etna at Statella Park Randazzo in Sicily.

Fifty-three Scouts and Scout leaders represented by Scout troops from Baħrija, Luqa, Mġarr, Mtarfa, Qormi, St Paul’s Bay and Żebbuġ participated in an international camp organised by WFIS Gela Scout Groups named Campo Scout dell ‘Fenice’ – La rinascita.

The challenging programme was based on traditional scouting, meaning that Scout patrols had to organise the set-up of the camp, build life-size camp gadgets, cook their own meals, and take part in camp competitions and camp duties.

On the second day, the scouts made a commemorative T-shirt as a souvenir of the camp and also made a woggle and a stove from a soft drink can. In the following days, the Scouts visited the city centre of Randazzo, Gole D’Alcantara and Taormina.

Some of the Scouts attending the camp.

Every night after dinner, all 270 scouts at the camp experienced the traditional campfire where together, in the brotherhood of scouting, they sang camp fire songs, prayed together, took part in camp fire sketches, and played games with other scouts from different scout associations. These groups were from Assiscout − Abano 1, Agesci − Marsala, Baden Powell Scouts Italia – Palermo 1, Scout Association of Malta – St Aloysius Scout Group, Gsi – Delia and Agesci – Mazzarino.

All the Maltese scouts who took part on this international camp returned home with unforgettable scouting memories, new knowledge, newly forged friendships with international scouts, renewed old ones, a lot of scouting enthusiasm, and ample reinforcement to personal growth and development.

