Badminton Malta launched on Wednesday the inaugural edition of the Small States of Europe Badminton Team Championships, taking place between November 3 and 5 at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

The championships ‘promises to showcase the sport’ with the participation of eight of the smaller badminton countries in Europe, Malta’s badminton association said in a statement.

“Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Greenland, Iceland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, and Malta will enjoy a weekend of intense and exciting competition in the first ever international team event hosted in Malta,” the statement read.

Participating teams are set to be divided into two groups playing each other on a round-robin basis. According to their placings in the groups, the event will change format to a playoff format, where teams will then play for a place in the final and determine their final standings.

