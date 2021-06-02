Badminton player Matthew Abela has been confirmed as the second Maltese athlete to form part of the Maltese contingent at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo, the Maltese Olympic Committee announced.

Abela, who has been competing in the sport since a very young age, will be the first Maltese athlete to compete in the sport of Badminton at the Games since their introduction in 1992.

He has built considerable international experience having been based in Denmark for a period of time. He regularly visits the country to train and compete in events there as well as other events in the European Badminton Circuit.

