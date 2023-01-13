Paula Badosa faces a race to be fit for next week’s Australian Open after the former world number two pulled out injured before her Adelaide International semi-final on Friday.

The first Grand Slam of the year has been hit by numerous withdrawals in both the men’s and women’s fields, including two-time former champion Naomi Osaka, who is expecting her first child.

The Spaniard Badosa, who is seeded 11th in Melbourne and drawn to face Caty McNally of the United States in the first round, withdrew from the Adelaide warm-up tournament because of a thigh injury.

