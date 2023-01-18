Former Italy international Dino Baggio has asked for an investigation to be carried out on substances administered to players of his generation after the recent deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic.

In an interview with the Gazzetta Della Sport published on Wednesday former Juventus, Parma and Lazio midfielder Baggio, 51, said he was worried about the effects of legal supplements given to footballers during the 1990s.

He also cleared up widespread reports that he had said in a television interview on Tuesday players were doped during the 1990s, saying he had expressed himself badly when talking about what he describes as rigorous anti-doping controls.

“Team doctors couldn’t dope us, we were checked every three or four days,” Baggio said.

“No, I simply want to know from scientists if the supplements we took could cause problems in our bodies over the long term.”

