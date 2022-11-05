A thrilling ding-dong MotoGP season ends on Sunday with Francesco Bagnaia on the brink of becoming the first Italian champion since the great Valentino Rossi 13 years ago.
Ducati-rider Bagnaia arrives at the 20th and final race of the season in Valencia with an imposing 23-point lead over last year’s champion Fabio Quartararo.
Technically the Frenchman could still snatch it if he steers his Yamaha to victory but Bagnaia would need to have a nightmare afternoon not to pick up the two points he needs to assure himself of the crown.
