World champion Francesco Bagnaia breezed to a comfortable win in the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP sprint on Saturday.

The Ducati rider started from pole at Austin and dominated the 10-lap dash to bounce back from his fall last time out in Argentina.

Alex Rins on the Honda-LCR took second with Jorge Martin on another Ducati in third.

Marco Bezzecchi came in sixth for the VR46 Ducati team owned by motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi to retain his lead in the world championship but only by one point now from Bagnaia.

