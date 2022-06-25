Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will start Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP in pole position after the Italian again topped qualifying in Assen ahead of reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo.

The Frenchman, who leads the standings by 34 points after 10 of 20 races this season, sets off second on his Yamaha with Spain’s Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac) completing the front row.

It is the fourth time in six races Bagnaia has claimed pole, but he has failed to finish in three of his past four outings.

“Pecco has just been incredible, like usual in qualifying,” said Quartararo. “I did my best so I’m happy, our rhythm is good for tomorrow.”

Bagnaia has won his last two completed races — at Jerez and Mugello — but was visibly angry last weekend after crashing out of the German MotoGP, where Quartararo took the chequered flag.

