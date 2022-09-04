Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia closed the gap on MotoGP leader Fabio Quartararo on Sunday after winning the San Marino Grand Prix to claim his fourth straight premier class triumph.

Ducati rider Bagnaia pipped Enea Bastianini by just 0.034 seconds in a thrilling victory at Misano Adriatico which moved him to within 30 points of reigning world champion Quartararo, who finished fifth.

The Italian moved into second spot in the championship standings ahead of Aleix Espargaro after the Spaniard finished a place behind Yamaha rider Quartararo.

Aprilia rider Espargaro is 33 points behind Quartararo after being overtaken by the Frenchman who had started on the grid in eighth.

