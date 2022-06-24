Italian Francesco Bagnaia negotiated the slippery conditions to set the fastest time after Friday’s first two practice sessions ahead of the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Ducati rider had trailed in the first session under the rain but took advantage of the dry track in the second later in the afternoon for a quickest lap of 1min 46.877sec to edge out Spaniard Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia by 0.178sec.

The 25-year-old Italian is looking to make up for his fall last week when he was in pole position at the German MotoGP.

World champion Fabio Quartararo, who leads Espargaro in the overall standings this season, said he “preferred not to push to the maximum” in the rain and was third fastest for Yamaha at 0.305sec around the 4.542km Assen circuit.

