Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia said Thursday he was confident of bouncing back at this weekend’s MotoGP in Japan after crashing out of the last race in India.

The slip allowed Spaniard Jorge Martin of Ducati satellite team Pramac to cut Bagnaia’s lead at the top of the table to just 13 points with seven races still to go.

Martin won the sprint race and finished second in Greater Noida behind Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi who won India’s inaugural MotoGP on his Ducati-VR46 at a steamy Buddh International Circuit.

Bagnaia started third on the grid but the defending champion lost control of his Ducati on a turn on lap 13 of 21 and went for a somersault.

