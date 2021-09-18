Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole for the San Marino MotoGP with a new track record time during Saturday’s qualifying.
Ducati rider Bagnaia, who won his first GP at Aragon last weekend, posted a blistering best time of one minute, 31.065 seconds at Misano, finishing ahead of teammate Jack Miller and championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
It was a second straight pole position for Italian Bagnaia as he aims to make it two wins in a row in front of home support on Sunday.
The 24-year-old trails Quartararo by 53 points in the overall standings.
