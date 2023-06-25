Francesco Bagnaia took another step towards defending his world MotoGP title, winning the Dutch MotoGP at Assen on Sunday to extend his lead in the championship.

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi took second with Brad Binder in third only for KTM’s South African rider to pick up a penalty for exceeding track limits that knocked him off the podium.

Demoted to fourth Aleix Espargaro was the beneficiary of Binder’s misfortune with the hapless South African suffering exactly the same fate in Saturday’s sprint.

Bagnaia takes a 35-point lead over Jorge Martin into the summer break, with racing resuming in early August at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, with Bezzecchi a further point behind.

