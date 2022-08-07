Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia won the British MotoGP on Sunday with championship leader Fabio Quartararo finishing eighth.

Ducati rider Bagnaia moves up to third in the world championship after his second Grand Prix victory in a row following the Dutch MotoGP.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales was second on an Aprilia and Australian Jack Miller of Ducati third.

Pole-sitter Johann Zarco was the big loser as the French rider crashed on the fifth lap while leading as he chased his first victory in the top category.

After 12 of 20 races this season Yamaha’s Quartararo has 180 points, 22 more than Spaniard Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia, who finished just behind him in ninth place, and 51 on Bagnaia.

Zarco, 32, dropped two places after his mishap and is now fifth overall behind Italian Enea Bastianini.

Click here for full story