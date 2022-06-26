Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch MotoGP on Sunday after championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out of an incident-packed race following what he called a “rookie’s mistake”.

Frenchman Quartararo fell twice, flipping spectacularly over his handlebars in the second incident although he walked away afterwards, shaking his fists in anger at his error.

Bagnaia, in contrast, stayed out of trouble to record his third victory of the season and a welcome full points score after failing to finish in the last two races.

“I am so happy after two difficult races,” the Italian said.

In a great day for Italian riders, Marco Bezzecchi on a Ducati was second while Spanish rider Maverick Vinales rounded out the podium in the 11th race of the season.

Quartararo heads into the summer break with a 21-point lead over Aleix Espargaro, who was fourth on Sunday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta