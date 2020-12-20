What better way to get into the spirit of merriment this end-of-year than with a trip to Malta’s national theatre?

This December, Teatru Manoel has curated a line-up of feel-good festive shows, performed live on stage for general audiences. If you are on the fence about attending in person, fear not: social distancing measures are guaranteed, and the theatre is committed to strict health, safety and sanitisation protocols. With restricted audiences, though, booking is essential.

“Teatru Manoel is a platform for creativity, artistic skill and professionalism – even during these trying times,” said the theatre’s new CEO Massimo Zammit. “We’ve implemented social distancing procedures and are confident we’ll all emerge from this period stronger than before. Of course, we’re disappointed we can’t host the annual panto this year, but we remain committed to supporting Maltese arts and culture, and we’re thrilled to bring you an active Christmas programme.”

Move quickly and you will still make it to everyone’s favourite seasonal tale: Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Adapted and directed by Ian Moore, the show runs until December 20 and tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge – an old, curmudgeonly miser – who, with the help of three apparitions, starts living a better life.

“It’s a show for the whole family and all those who miss the theatre,” enthused Tony Bezzina, whose Masquerade Theatre Company is co-producing the show. “Given 2020, it’s great to be back in the space that has given thousands of people fantastic theatrical moments. I encourage everyone to join in the fun and bring a bit of normality back to our lives.”

On December 22, Christmas with ViBE, Valletta’s Baroque Ensemble, is back.

“This is our yearly appointment of uplifting yuletide music from the Baroque era,” said producer Sarah Spiteri. “We’re joining forces with KorMalta and bass Albert Buttigieg for a selection of magical works by Telemann, Corelli and a mesmerising arrangement of Christmas carols by Gustav Holst. The ensemble is so eager to be on stage again – nothing beats performing live. And best of all, we’re completely at peace with the theatre’s safety protocols as they’re being strictly observed by everyone involved.”

Fresh from your Christmas celebrations, head to Christmas at the Manoel – Project Cabaret on December 26 and 27.

“We’re bringing you stories from our Christmas past, thoughts from Christmas present and hopes for Christmas future through a musical cabaret,” explained Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, co-artistic director from Prickly Pear Productions. “We promise a night of fun and music back where Christmas theatre belongs: on stage at the Manoel, the perfect setting for nostalgic, heart-warming music and storytelling. We have an incredible cast and team, who are excited to get you humming and swaying into next year!”

Dropping the curtain on 2020 is the Teatru Manoel Christmas Special, three nights of Christmas swing from December 29-31, starring one of Malta’s finest tenors, Nico Darmanin, with musical direction by Kris Spiteri.

“We’re performing forever classics, but with a twist,” teased Darmanin. “We’re celebrating our humanity and spirit of living to lift people’s morale and remind them how exceptional the festive season is. With Kris Spiteri’s fantastic musical arrangements and vibrant energy from the band and singers, you’ll be bouncing in your seat. I’m delighted to see arts and culture bringing us all back together again, and where better than Teatru Manoel?”

For more information on Teatru Manoel’s December shows and to book tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, call on +356 2124 6389 or e-mail on bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt. All tickets cost €20 (€15 for senior citizens and students).