Steven Gardiner became the first man to win an individual Olympic gold for the Bahamas on Wednesday, powering to victory in the 400m to leave the Caribbean nation on the brink of a rare double.

The 25-year-old 2019 world champion stormed to the line in 43.85sec, with Colombia’s Anthony Jose Zambrano taking silver in 44.08sec.

Grenada’s Kirani James, the 2012 champion and 2016 silver medallist, took bronze in 44.19sec.

