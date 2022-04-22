A 24-year-old who had sex with an underage girl was denied bail on Friday and remanded in police custody.

The man, who is from Chad and lives in Birkirkara with a job in the construction industry, stands accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The issue came to light when the girl’s parents turned up at the police Vice Squad offices to report the incident, which reportedly happened on March 20, explained prosecuting Inspector Kylie Borg.

He was later found to have a fake Facebook profile.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, was tracked down by the police and arrested. Apart from defilement, he also stands accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor, knowingly set up a meeting with the minor and breaching bail conditions imposed last year in separate proceedings.

He is pleading not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail, arguing that the accused has no ties in Malta and that the minor has yet to testify.

However, defence lawyer Noel Bianco countered that it was the alleged victim herself who had communicated with the accused and suggested a meeting.

“It was an invitation,” Bianco argued, pointing out that the police had access to the WhatsApp messages the two had exchanged. The minor was also just a few days away from her sixteenth birthday in April, he added.

Besides, the accused had cooperated with investigators, gone to the police when summoned and risked losing his job and all that he had worked for if denied bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, turned down the request in view of the circumstances of the case, the nature of the charges and the fear of tampering with evidence.

The court also upheld a request by both parties and ordered a ban on the names of both victim and accused, so as to safeguard the identity of the minor.

Inspector Ritienne Gauci and AG lawyer Kaylie Bonnett also prosecuted.Lawyer Ibtisam Sadegh was also defence counsel.