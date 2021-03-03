A suspect mugger, who was arrested after four people were held at knifepoint in the streets of Paceville last October, has been granted bail.

Alleged repeat offender Daniele Aquilina, from Ta’ Xbiex, has spent time in prison over a string of armed holdups.

The 28-year-old was tracked down and arrested shortly after a three-hour mugging spree involving four people.

Investigators identified the suspected thief after analyzing CCTV footage from the various alleged crime scenes.

Aquilina, was is also charged with recidivism, pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

As proceedings continued before the magistrates’ courts and once the main civilian witnesses had testified, the man’s lawyers filed a fresh request for bail.

The accused’s drug addiction meant that rehabilitation, rather than incarceration, ought to be the primary focus, his lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera argued.

They acknowledged the positive work done by prison officials in maintaining a disciplinary routine.

During the past months, the accused had rediscovered a purpose in life and had marked a visible improvement, his lawyers said.

In light of such submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, upheld the request for bail under condition of joining a drug rehabilitation programme, and also against a personal guarantee of €10,000, daily signing of the bail book and abiding by a curfew between 8:00pm and 7:00am.

The case continues.