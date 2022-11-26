Two brothers who attacked a civilian were granted bail after being arraigned in court on Saturday.

Abd Uarahman Alghaze, 41, born in Syria and lives in Naxxar and Ahmad Alghazi, 27, born in Syria and residing in St Paul’s Bay, were charged in front of Magistrate Victor Geroge Axiak.

They were accused of grievously injuring another man, insulting and threatening a police officer, attacking a police officer, causing slight injuries to a police officer and breaching the public peace yesterday evening in Ħamrun.

They plead not guilty to the charges. The magistrate granted bail against a €500 deposit and €5000 personal guarantee each. They were ordered to sign the bail book twice a week and observe a curfew between 11 pm and 6.30 am.

Police inspector Elisa Scicluna led the prosecution. Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.