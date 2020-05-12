A man believed to have extorted some €40,000 through blackmail was granted bail following his arraignment on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Fgura resident was tracked down by police investigators as the suspect behind an alleged case of blackmail wherein the victim, a pharmacy owner, had been forced to hand over thousands of euros over the past months.

The accused allegedly traumatised his victim by repeatedly demanding money, calling for payments at regular intervals, sometimes two or three times weekly, throughout the past year or so.

The man was ultimately arrested and taken to court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to blackmail, harassment as well as to being a relapser.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €800, a personal guarantee of €5,000, an order to sign the bail book every day and under condition of not approaching the alleged victim.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid counsel.