A man who admitted to grievously injuring another in Żebbuġ, Gozo, on Friday night received bail on Tuesday until sentencing on December 18.

On Friday, a 24-year-old Somali was attacked and stabbed in the town, where he lives. A fellow Somali was arrested following the attack.

Bail, subject to a number of conditions, including signing the bail book at the Victoria station, was given after the 23-year-old Somali, who lives in Żebbuġ, admitted to the crime.

The court was presided by duty magistrate Brigette Sultana.