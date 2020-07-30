A woman who allegedly made off with elderly people's cash after knocking at their doors seeking charity for herself and her youngson has been granted bail after spending some 12 days in custody.

Shirley Al Omar, 44, from Mosta, was arraigned over a string of thefts targeting elderly victims, most of them living in her hometown.

Investigators tracked down the suspect after receiving reports about a woman and a 12-year old boy who knocked at their doors, begging for charity.

Mother and child would then leave, allegedly taking with them some of their victims’ cash or some other possession, including a mobile phone or other electronic devices.

The earliest reports dated back to April, with the latest taking place on July 5.

The woman was arrested and arraigned earlier this month, pleading not guilty to five charges of aggravated theft, as well as breaching the terms of two judgments, in 2018 and 2019, whereby she was conditionally discharged.

She was also charged with failing to take proper care of her young child as well as relapsing.

As proceedings continued on Thursday, and after hearing civilian witnesses through video conference, Magistrate Astrid May Grima upheld a fresh request for bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee guarantee of €10,000, whilst urging the mother to seek help.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Paula Ciantar prosecuted.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud was defence counsel.