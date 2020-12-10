A young driver charged with speeding and attempting to run over a LESA official at Swieqi on Wednesday, was granted bail on Thursday.

Jacob Farrugia, 24, from Qrendi, was arrested after the incident which took place at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, when the accused had been driving an Opel Corsa along Triq Sant’ Andrija, Swieqi.

Within 24 hours, the man was escorted to court and charged with assaulting or violently resisting the LESA inspector, insulting and threatening him, failing to obey traffic directions as well as the legitimate orders of two LESA officials.

He was further charged with dangerous and reckless driving and with exceeding speed limits.

The driver pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, upheld the request against a personal guarantee of €10,000. The accused must also sign the bail book once a week.

Inspector Matthew Grech prosecuted. Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.