A man who was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of trafficking drugs at Balluta was granted bail upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

Houssem Eddine Debchi, a 30-year old Algerian student currently living at St Paul’s Bay, was arrested at Balluta Square at 10pm after his movements aroused suspicion.

A search found that he was carrying €460 in cash as well as ecstasy, cannabis, cannabis resin and cocaine.

On Tuesday he pleading not guilty to trafficking and possessing drugs under circumstances indicating that the drugs were not for his own use. He was further charged with committing these offences within 100 metres of a place where young people habitually met.

Prosecuting inspector Marshal Mallia explained that many WhatsApp messages on the accused’s mobile phone appeared to indicate that the man had been dealing in drugs.

The messages were received and sent up to the day of his arrest, the inspector said.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution since the home address supplied by the accused differed from that indicated on his residence permit.

But defence lawyer Franco Debono countered that that was a minor issue, explaining that a bail decree would normally allow for any change of address to be notified to the police.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo upheld the request against a deposit of €2000, a personal guarantee of €25,000, signing of the bail book on a daily basis and a curfew between 8pm and 7am.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.