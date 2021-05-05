A taxi driver caught with drugs during a police roadblock has been granted bail.

Angus Camenzuli, 25, from Attard, was granted bail on Tuesday after being charged in court with aggravated possession of cocaine. He pleaded not guilty.

Camenzuli was arrested during the night between May 2 and 3 after he was stopped in a roadblock in Triq il-Wied, Msida.

A search of his car led to the discovery of 87 sachets of cocaine under the driver’s seat.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is leading a magisterial inquiry into the case.

Meanwhile, during his court case on Tuesday, the prosecution objected to a request for bail, arguing that the man had breached previous bail conditions and was a relapser.

However, defence lawyer Franco Debono argued that although the sachets had been found under the driver’s seat, they were positioned in such a way that it could not be excluded that they had been placed there by a passenger.

Debono also said the car was a taxi and so a number of passengers had been in it over the course of the day.

He argued that witnesses to the case had already testified before the ongoing inquiry and so there was no risk of them being approached by the accused as they did not need to testify again.

The case is being heard in front of magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace. The prosecution is being led by inspectors Colin Sheldon and Justine Grech.