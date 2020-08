Two men on Friday pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring a man in Gozo.

The police said the accused, a 24-year-old from Għarb and a 31-year-old Macedonian, were charged with grievously injuring a 49-year-old man from Xagħra in Triq il-Port, Żebbuġ on August 2.

They pleaded not guilty.

The two men were given bail against a number of conditions.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.