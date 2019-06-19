A woman, who allegedly attacked a policewoman on duty at Bank of Valletta’s San Ġwann branch in May, was granted bail after protesting her innocence upon her arraignment on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Muscat, a 38-year-old cleaner, was escorted to court under arrest, pleading not guilty to threatening and violently assaulting the female officer who happened to be on watch at the branch on May 23.

Police investigations into the incident at the bank, in Naxxar Road, including analysis of CCTV footage, had led to the suspect’s arrest and arraignment.

On Wednesday, the woman pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring the policewoman, causing her to fear violence, refusing to obey legitimate orders, spitting in public, exceeding the limits of provocation and breaching the peace.

The accused was further charged with being a relapser and with committing the offences while under a three-year Probation Order handed down in 2017.

Defence lawyer Michael Sciriha told the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, that the woman had been “provoked”.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the Court upheld a request for bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.